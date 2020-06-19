Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital began coverage on Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:HYVE opened at GBX 118.59 ($1.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.62 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.77 ($2.59).

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

