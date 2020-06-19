Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HYVE has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hyve Group stock opened at GBX 118.59 ($1.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. Hyve Group has a 1-year low of GBX 11.62 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 203.77 ($2.59). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.96.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

