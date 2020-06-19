Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Price Up 17%

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares rose 17% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.58, approximately 609,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 150,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immunic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Immunic worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

