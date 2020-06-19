Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Stake Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Independence were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Independence by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Independence by 2,180.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Independence by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Independence by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:IHC opened at $28.89 on Friday. Independence Holding has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $435.54 million, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

