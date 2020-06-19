Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €9.50 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €9.50 ($10.67) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €8.58 ($9.64).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €10.08 ($11.32) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 12 month high of €18.02 ($20.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.04.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.