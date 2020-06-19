Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.42 Million

Brokerages predict that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post $318.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.70 million and the highest is $322.30 million. Infinera reported sales of $296.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Infinera had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $330.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Infinera from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

In other Infinera news, COO David W. Heard acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,207 shares in the company, valued at $836,586.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 40.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

