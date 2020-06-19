Insider Buying: Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Purchases 372,707 Shares of Stock

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Charles A. Davis purchased 372,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,237.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,830.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,109.50 and a beta of 0.60. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Axis Capital by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.