Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.42% and a negative return on equity of 167.29%. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 151,295 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 260.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 645,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alphatec by 2,023.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 613,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

