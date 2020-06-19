Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $1,296,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,631,204.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,379 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $334,216.89.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $711,025.00.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -608.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.07.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

