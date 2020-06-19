Insider Selling: Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Insider Sells 22,147 Shares of Stock

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $2,018,699.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,512,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heico stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. Heico Corp has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $147.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Heico by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Heico by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.