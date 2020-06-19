Insider Selling: Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.42 million, a PE ratio of -103.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.80. Purple Innovation Inc has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,650,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $6,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 596,851 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $3,334,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $2,759,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

