Insider Selling: SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Major Shareholder Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Park West Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Park West Asset Management Llc sold 1,450 shares of SciPlay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $22,112.50.

On Monday, June 1st, Park West Asset Management Llc sold 584,400 shares of SciPlay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $8,134,848.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,600 shares of SciPlay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,628,804.00.

Shares of SCPL opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. SciPlay Corp has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

