iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,843,000 after acquiring an additional 156,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 111,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 146,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $118.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $128.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

