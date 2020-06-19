James Overturf Sells 1,666 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $81,350.78.

EXR opened at $95.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after buying an additional 168,837 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,468,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,162,000 after purchasing an additional 235,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

