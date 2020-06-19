Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

