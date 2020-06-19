Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mcdonald’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $189.49 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

