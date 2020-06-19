Jefferies Financial Group Increases Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $17.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

RMBS stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $82,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,369 shares of company stock valued at $346,999. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 16.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 28.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

