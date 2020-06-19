Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain (NYSE:OMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.39.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

