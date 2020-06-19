Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €23.50 by Independent Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €23.50 ($26.40) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JEN. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.93 ($26.89).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €20.80 ($23.37) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($14.60) and a twelve month high of €29.55 ($33.20). The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of €21.10 and a 200-day moving average of €21.86.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

