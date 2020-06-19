JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €38.00 by Warburg Research

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) received a €38.00 ($42.70) target price from Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JST. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

JOST Werke stock opened at €28.75 ($32.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.73. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €18.62 ($20.92) and a 1-year high of €39.60 ($44.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $432.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

