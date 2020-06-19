JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Exponent worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after acquiring an additional 93,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exponent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $419,081.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,070 shares of company stock worth $2,702,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $77.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

