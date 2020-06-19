JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY)

UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. ING Group lowered UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

UMICORE GRP/ADR Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

