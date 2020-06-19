Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) PT Set at €15.00 by Baader Bank

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €15.00 ($16.85) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JUN3. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.14 ($23.75).

ETR:JUN3 opened at €18.58 ($20.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.31. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €10.06 ($11.30) and a 1 year high of €28.22 ($31.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.31.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

