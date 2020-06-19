JustInvest LLC Makes New $7.56 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,950 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,000. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $196.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $198.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,488.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

