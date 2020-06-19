JustInvest LLC Takes $6.67 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,000. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $351.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,523.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $355.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.