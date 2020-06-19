Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

