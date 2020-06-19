Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,043 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.42% of Kirkland’s worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 405,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

KIRK opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

