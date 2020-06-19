KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc Sells 13,845,682 Shares

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KKR opened at $31.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -792.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

