KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,613 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

MSFT stock opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.