Kroger (NYSE:KR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

KR stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after buying an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after buying an additional 4,413,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4,005.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after buying an additional 3,196,185 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

