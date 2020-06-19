Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 162 ($2.06) to GBX 153 ($1.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Learning Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 150.60 ($1.92).

LON LTG opened at GBX 129.90 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.40. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.40 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.40 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of $956.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 318,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £407,957.76 ($519,228.41).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

