Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $43,207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 193,903 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $9,308,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Andrew Adams acquired 27,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at $27,473,789.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

NYSE:NHI opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

