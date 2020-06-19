Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. SunTrust Banks raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $30.83 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

