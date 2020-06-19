Legal & General Group Plc Buys 235,452 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.48% of NIO worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NIO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.30 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. NIO had a negative net margin of 138.04% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.42) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

