Legal & General Group Plc Buys 6,963 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.56% of John Bean Technologies worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE JBT opened at $81.78 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

