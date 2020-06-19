Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.47% of Globant worth $15,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at $167,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.32. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $152.59.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

