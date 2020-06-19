Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.35% of Tech Data worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Tech Data by 334.1% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,663,000 after purchasing an additional 709,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at $58,667,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at $55,438,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1,017.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after acquiring an additional 356,787 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at $44,779,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $143.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECD shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

