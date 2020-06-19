Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.73 Million Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Watsco worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 18.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.33.

NYSE WSO opened at $179.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.79. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.