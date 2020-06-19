Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,721,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,608,000 after buying an additional 40,854 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 237.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,800,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $231.88 on Friday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $232.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average is $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

