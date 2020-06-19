Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.40 Million Stock Holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.41% of GrubHub worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $49,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,134.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,251 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRUB opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

