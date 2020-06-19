Legal & General Group Plc Has $16.89 Million Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of BIO-TECHNE worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.70.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $253.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.15. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total transaction of $2,952,287.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,287.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $8,677,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

