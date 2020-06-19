Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

