Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 33,022 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of Globus Medical worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,338,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,092.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 1,416,698 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after buying an additional 443,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,642,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after buying an additional 43,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

