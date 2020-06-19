Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Toro worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $65.74 on Friday. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. Toro’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

