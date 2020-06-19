Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,282,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $39.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.