Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,030 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.62% of Nordstrom worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of JWN opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.