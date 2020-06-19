Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 8,566 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of Aecom worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

NYSE:ACM opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy Rudd purchased 8,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

