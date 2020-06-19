Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 8,893 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $17,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,610,000. Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,585,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,004,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 468.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,781,000 after acquiring an additional 507,671 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 913.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 502,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 453,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

