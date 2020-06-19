Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.55% of GAP worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 2,279.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,477 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,276 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 97,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPS opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

GPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

