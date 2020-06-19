Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Weibo were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 222.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 525.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Weibo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WB opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Weibo Corp has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.02 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

